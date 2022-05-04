SHAWN OWENS

June 24, 1970 – April 25, 2022

Funeral Service for Super Shawn Dwain Owens, 51, of Georgiana, was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Larry Gaston officiating. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the Funeral home on Saturday.

He is survived by his daughter, Kaylie Owens; mother, Nelda Owens; siblings, Crystal Owens (Chris Reynolds), Devin Owens (Katherine); brother-in-law, Johnny Compton; nephews, Zack, Kyle (Alex), Tyler Compton, Evin, Nathaniel, Tristan Owens, and Joseph Reynolds; nieces, Tabitha McNeil (Micheal), Elizabeth Compton, and Alexandria Owens; great nephews, Cliff and Josiah McNeil; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Owens; sister, Kimberly Compton; and grandparents Larkin and Eulalia Stinson and William Ralph and Annie Jean Owens.

Shawn was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, and enjoyed looking for arrowheads. He worked most of his life in construction. He was a simple man who loved his family. He was an “amateur fighter” who never lost a fight. He was a loving father, son, uncle, and brother and he will be missed.