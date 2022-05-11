Fort Dale Athletic Club golf tourney winners

Ten teams and a total of 40 golfers enjoyed a beautiful morning at Cambrian Ridge in the annual Fort Dale Academy Athletic Club’s golf tournament. The first place team had both the best gross score (55) and net score (50.6). They are pictured left to right: Alan Bloodworth, Stephen Till, Dustin Till, and Zach Little. Coming in second with a net score of 52.2 were the team of Chris Waller and three of Fort Dale’s coaches, Marshall Watts, Eric Folmar, and Micah Henderson. In third with a net of 52.4 were Michael Cauthen, Rick Bourne, Jefferey Hardy, and Brian VanBavel. The hole marked for the longest drive competition was #3 Canyon Course. Hardy took home this prize. Jackson Scott, a sophomore member of the FDA golf team, won the closest to the pin contest which was on Sherling Course #4. The FDAC appreciates all those who supported this event and have begun planning their next fundraiser, the annual 30-for-30 gun raffle. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)