Funeral services for Mr. Lambert Bennett, Jr. were held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Bennett officiating and Rev. Dr. James Hall, Pastor. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Service Staff directed.

He will be missed greatly and memories of him will be forever cherished by a devoted wife, Sarah Lois Bennett; four daughters, Latisha Bennett of Huntsville, and LaTessa Bennett, Danaela Bennett and Jessica Bennett all of Greenville; one granddaughter, Caleah Thompson Bennett of Florence; four grandsons, Caleb Thompson Bennett of Florence, Jamarcus, Marques and LaVonte Bennett of Greenville; three sisters, Bonita Bennett and Jessie Bennett both of Greenville, and Nadine Smith of Luverne; two brothers, Christopher (Eloise) Bennett and Timothy (Cynthia) Bennett both of Greenville; five aunts, Mattie Frost of Greenville, Jessie Turner, Julia McLemore and Carolyn Daniels all of Montgomery, and Equilla Hightower of Fayetteville, N.C.; three uncles, Robert (Creloa) Bennett of Greenville, Robert (Lena) Weaver, Daphne, and William P. Daniels, Las Vegas; a special niece, Ebony Thornton; an adopted daughter, Carlotte Bowie; a host of nieces, nephews, a host of special cousins and friends and other relatives and friend.