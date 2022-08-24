April 9, 1939 – Aug. 7, 2022

Baby Ruth Carter transitioned on August 7, 2022, at Capitol Hill Healthcare in Montgomery after a long, hard fight with cancer. She was born to the late Tommy Winslow and Lizzie Mae Howard on April 9, 1939, in Greenville.

Mother Carter joined Simpson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church at an early age. She served in many capacities. She is most remembered for her missionary work. Her car was for anyone who needed a ride and as long as there was food in her house, no one would go hungry.

Baby Ruth was a standout athlete at Greenville Training School. On the basketball court, she had a hook shot that was virtually unstoppable. High school teachers shared stories of her legendary skills to her children.

Her job at Union Camp showed she was dependable and reliable. Babe, to her co-workers, proved no job was too hard for her to handle. Babe did anything she set her mind to. She retired from Union Camp in May 1994, with over 32 years of dedicated service. While enjoying her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher with the Butler County Board of Education for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Lena Howard, Charlie Owens, Hazel Allen, Annie Laura Franklin, and Willie Fred Winslow.

Baby Ruth leaves to cherish her memory: seven children, Leroy (Edna) Kelly, Elaine Carter, Tammie Rice, Christy (Michael) Carter-White, Rebecca Carter, Donna Carter, and Anthony Carter; 14 grandchildren: Angela & Andrea Kelly; Carlos Carter & Lavarus Peagler; Aaron (Abbey) & Keisha Rice; Marthina & Rodrick Carter; Desiree Carter, Willie & Michael Edwards; Payton Carter, Taylor Nix & Quan Peagler; 21 great grandchildren; seven siblings, Roosevelt Gregory, Lurlean Winslow, Bobbie Lou Kemp, Richard (Annie) Simpson, Tommy (Brenda) Simpson, Angelo (Mary Nell) Simpson, and Catherine Simpson; a special daughter-in-love, Cynthia Payton Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Lomax Hannon Bible College with Reverend Peggie Cook officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing.