Area football scores

AHSAA

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron are 4-0 after defeating the Lanett Panthers in Lanett 48-18. The Squadron will face the Horseshoe Bend Generals of New Site. The Generals are 1 -2 coming off a loss to the Luverne Tigers.

1A Brantley bulldogs suffered their first loss to the Elba Tigers last Thursday night 42-35. Brantley will host the 1-2 Kinston Bulldogs this Friday night.

1A Pleasant Home Eagles defeated the Tigers of McKenzie 25-20 in a road game and will face the 3-1 Florala Wildcats at home this Friday night.

2A Luverne Tigers are 2-2 after beating the 1A Generals of Horseshoe Bend and will face a 2-2 Panther team of Lanett.

3A Straughn Tigers are undefeated at 4-0 and 2-0 in Region 2 with another victory over the Bulldogs of Clarke County 35 – 21. The Tigers take on a winless Yellow Jackets Team of Ashford.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars of Evergreen are 2-2 and 1-1 in Region 1 in a loss 22 – 6 to the Thomasville Tigers. The Jags will travel to Brewton to toe the line against the 2-2 W.S. Neal Eagles.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are also undefeated 4-0 and 2-0 and 1st in Region 2 defeating Bullock County Hornets 50-9. The Bulldogs will host the 3-1 Montgomery Academy Eagles.

AISI

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars are 3-1 suffering their first loss at the hands of LaFayette’s 2A Chambers Academy Rebels 38-6. The Cougars square off against Camden’s 2-2 Wilcox Academy Wildcats Friday night.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remain winless at 0-3 losing to Wilcox Academy Wildcats 42-26. The Warriors take on Butler’s undefeated 3-0 2A Saints of Patrician Academy.