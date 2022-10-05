Tigers fall to Rams

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers suffered another loss this past Friday when the Headland Rams outscored the Tigers 38-22 for Homecoming.

The Rams struck first with a 16-yard touchdown pass. They added the two points conversion to make the score 8-0 with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers answered the Rams’ score in the second quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run by Ronald Davis at the 7:50 mark.

Greenville made the two point conversion attempt with a pass to Krishon Combs making the score 8-8.

With 2:12 left in the second quarter, Davis would scamper for a 27-yard touchdown run.

Tiger placekicker Christian Hill knocked the point after attempt through to give Greenville its first lead 15-8.

After half time, Headland returned the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and completed the two point conversion to take the lead back from Greenville 16-15.

The Rams would score again on a pass play with 10 minutes left in the third quarter and the score was 24-15.

They added another touchdown at the 2:50 mark increasing their lead to 30-15.

Greenville would score once more on a Bobby Bedgood nine yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter to make the score 30-22.

The Rams added a field goal in the fourth to seal their win over the Tigers 33-22.

The 1-5 Tigers travel this week to face the 1-5 Rehobeth Rebels for a region game.