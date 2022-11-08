BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The unofficial election results for Butler County have been tallied. Certification of results will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

There are 16,696 registered voters in Butler County. In total, 5,982 ballots were cast at polling houses in the county. Of that total, 312 were absentee ballots.

Voter turnout equated to 35.83 percent. Straight party ballots cast totaled 1,479 for the Alabama Democratic Party and 1,709 for the Alabama Republican Party.

Offices, candidates, and their vote totals were as follows:

(D) Democrat, (R) Republican, (L) Libertarian, (I) Independent), (W) Write-in

Governor:

(D) Yolanda Rochelle Flowers 1,935

(R) Kay Ivey 3,845

(L) James “Jimmy” Blake 122

(W) 17

Lieutenant Governor:

(R) Will Ainsworth 3,825

(L) Ruth Page-Nelson 526

(W) 10

United States Senator:

(D) Will Boyd 2,035

(R) Katie Britt 3,780

(L) John Sophocleus 80

(W) 1

U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District:

(D) Phyllis Harvey-Hall 2,059

(R) Barry Moore 3,734

(L) Jonathan Realz 75

(W) 1

Attorney General:

(D) Wendell Major 2,057

(R) Steve Marshall 3,286

(W) 1

State Senator District 23:

(D) Robert L. Stewart 2,109

(R) Michael Nimmer 3,605

(L) Portia Shepherd 117

(W) 2

State Representative District 90:

(R) Chris Sells 4,047

(W) 74

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5:

(D) Anita L. Kelly 2,095

(R) Greg Cook 3,686

(W) 0

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6:

(R) Kelly Wise 3,910

(W) 52

Secretary of State:

(D) Pamela J. Laffitte 2,008

(R) Wes Allen 3,680

(L) Jason “Matt” Shelby 123

(W) 1

State Treasurer:

(R) Young Boozer 3,809

(L) Scott Hammond 503

(W) 24

State Auditor:

(R) Andrew Sorrell 3,818

(L) Leigh Lachine 452

(W) 21

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries:

(R) Rick Pate 3,806

(L) Jason Clark 464

(W) 19

Public Service Commission, Place 1:

(R) Jeremy H. Oden 3,739

(L) Ron Bishop 491

(W) 20

Public Service Commission, Place 2:

(R) Chip Beeker 3,732

(L)) Laura Lane 512

(W) 18

District Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit:

(D) Charlotte M. Tesmer 3,518

(R) Arlene M. Richardson 2,356

(W) 1

Butler County Sheriff:

(R) Danny Bond 4,507

(W) 241

Butler County Coroner:

(D) Ollie Scott 2,003

(R) Wayne Garlock 3,869

(W) 2

Member Butler County Commission, District 2:

(D) Jamie Carter 331

(I) Jesse McWilliams 764

(W) 4

Member Butler County Commission, District 3:

(R) Rebecca Butts 922

(W) 21

Constitution of Alabama 2022

Yes 3,226

No 1,332

Statewide Amendment 1

Yes 3,700

No 1,252

Statewide Amendment 2

Yes 3,679

No 957

Statewide Amendment 3

Yes 3,891

No 810

Statewide Amendment 4

Yes 3,687

No 818

Statewide Amendment 5

Yes 2,931

No 1,451

Statewide Amendment 6

Yes 2,644

No 1,587

Statewide Amendment 7

Yes 3,244

No 980

Statewide Amendment 8

Yes 2,445

No 961

Statewide Amendment 9

Yes 2,376

No 973

Statewide Amendment 10

Yes 2,812

No 1,237

Local Amendment 1

Yes 3,545

No 1,417

Local Amendment 2

Yes 2,712

No 2,238

Local Amendment 1: Relating to Butler County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to prohibit any municipality lying within the county from forming a separate city school system after January 1, 2022, without the prior approval of a majority of the qualified electors of Butler County voting at a referendum election. (Proposed by Act 2022-150)

Local Amendment 2: Relating to Butler County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 190I, to authorize any municipality in the county to allow limited operation of golf carts on designated municipal streets or public roads subject to restrictions and civil penalties for violations. (Proposed by Act 2022-188)