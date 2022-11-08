Election results for Butler County
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
The unofficial election results for Butler County have been tallied. Certification of results will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
There are 16,696 registered voters in Butler County. In total, 5,982 ballots were cast at polling houses in the county. Of that total, 312 were absentee ballots.
Voter turnout equated to 35.83 percent. Straight party ballots cast totaled 1,479 for the Alabama Democratic Party and 1,709 for the Alabama Republican Party.
Offices, candidates, and their vote totals were as follows:
(D) Democrat, (R) Republican, (L) Libertarian, (I) Independent), (W) Write-in
Governor:
(D) Yolanda Rochelle Flowers 1,935
(R) Kay Ivey 3,845
(L) James “Jimmy” Blake 122
(W) 17
Lieutenant Governor:
(R) Will Ainsworth 3,825
(L) Ruth Page-Nelson 526
(W) 10
United States Senator:
(D) Will Boyd 2,035
(R) Katie Britt 3,780
(L) John Sophocleus 80
(W) 1
U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District:
(D) Phyllis Harvey-Hall 2,059
(R) Barry Moore 3,734
(L) Jonathan Realz 75
(W) 1
Attorney General:
(D) Wendell Major 2,057
(R) Steve Marshall 3,286
(W) 1
State Senator District 23:
(D) Robert L. Stewart 2,109
(R) Michael Nimmer 3,605
(L) Portia Shepherd 117
(W) 2
State Representative District 90:
(R) Chris Sells 4,047
(W) 74
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5:
(D) Anita L. Kelly 2,095
(R) Greg Cook 3,686
(W) 0
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6:
(R) Kelly Wise 3,910
(W) 52
Secretary of State:
(D) Pamela J. Laffitte 2,008
(R) Wes Allen 3,680
(L) Jason “Matt” Shelby 123
(W) 1
State Treasurer:
(R) Young Boozer 3,809
(L) Scott Hammond 503
(W) 24
State Auditor:
(R) Andrew Sorrell 3,818
(L) Leigh Lachine 452
(W) 21
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries:
(R) Rick Pate 3,806
(L) Jason Clark 464
(W) 19
Public Service Commission, Place 1:
(R) Jeremy H. Oden 3,739
(L) Ron Bishop 491
(W) 20
Public Service Commission, Place 2:
(R) Chip Beeker 3,732
(L)) Laura Lane 512
(W) 18
District Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit:
(D) Charlotte M. Tesmer 3,518
(R) Arlene M. Richardson 2,356
(W) 1
Butler County Sheriff:
(R) Danny Bond 4,507
(W) 241
Butler County Coroner:
(D) Ollie Scott 2,003
(R) Wayne Garlock 3,869
(W) 2
Member Butler County Commission, District 2:
(D) Jamie Carter 331
(I) Jesse McWilliams 764
(W) 4
Member Butler County Commission, District 3:
(R) Rebecca Butts 922
(W) 21
Constitution of Alabama 2022
Yes 3,226
No 1,332
Statewide Amendment 1
Yes 3,700
No 1,252
Statewide Amendment 2
Yes 3,679
No 957
Statewide Amendment 3
Yes 3,891
No 810
Statewide Amendment 4
Yes 3,687
No 818
Statewide Amendment 5
Yes 2,931
No 1,451
Statewide Amendment 6
Yes 2,644
No 1,587
Statewide Amendment 7
Yes 3,244
No 980
Statewide Amendment 8
Yes 2,445
No 961
Statewide Amendment 9
Yes 2,376
No 973
Statewide Amendment 10
Yes 2,812
No 1,237
Local Amendment 1
Yes 3,545
No 1,417
Local Amendment 2
Yes 2,712
No 2,238
Local Amendment 1: Relating to Butler County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to prohibit any municipality lying within the county from forming a separate city school system after January 1, 2022, without the prior approval of a majority of the qualified electors of Butler County voting at a referendum election. (Proposed by Act 2022-150)
Local Amendment 2: Relating to Butler County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 190I, to authorize any municipality in the county to allow limited operation of golf carts on designated municipal streets or public roads subject to restrictions and civil penalties for violations. (Proposed by Act 2022-188)