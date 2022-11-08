 Skip to content

Election results for Butler County

| |

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

The unofficial election results for Butler County have been tallied. Certification of results will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

There are 16,696 registered voters in Butler County. In total, 5,982 ballots were cast at polling houses in the county. Of that total, 312 were absentee ballots.

Voter turnout equated to 35.83 percent. Straight party ballots cast totaled 1,479 for the Alabama Democratic Party and 1,709 for the Alabama Republican Party.

Offices, candidates, and their vote totals were as follows:

 

(D) Democrat, (R) Republican, (L) Libertarian, (I) Independent), (W) Write-in

 

Governor:

(D) Yolanda Rochelle Flowers     1,935

(R) Kay Ivey                                        3,845

(L) James “Jimmy” Blake                   122

(W)                                                            17

 

Lieutenant Governor:

(R) Will Ainsworth                            3,825

(L) Ruth Page-Nelson                          526

(W)                                                            10

 

United States Senator:

(D) Will Boyd                                      2,035

(R) Katie Britt                                    3,780

(L) John Sophocleus                             80

(W)                                                               1

 

U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District:

(D) Phyllis Harvey-Hall                    2,059

(R) Barry Moore                                 3,734

(L) Jonathan Realz                                 75

(W)                                                              1

 

Attorney General:

(D) Wendell Major                          2,057

(R) Steve Marshall                           3,286

(W)                                                              1

 

State Senator District 23:

(D) Robert L. Stewart                      2,109

(R) Michael Nimmer                       3,605

(L) Portia Shepherd                             117

(W)                                                             2

 

State Representative District 90:

(R) Chris Sells                                     4,047

(W)                                                             74

 

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5:

(D) Anita L. Kelly                               2,095

(R) Greg Cook                                    3,686

(W)                                                               0

 

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6:

(R) Kelly Wise                                    3,910

(W)                                                             52

 

Secretary of State:

(D) Pamela J. Laffitte                       2,008

(R) Wes Allen                                     3,680

(L) Jason “Matt” Shelby                       123

(W)                                                              1

 

State Treasurer:

(R) Young Boozer                               3,809

(L) Scott Hammond                             503

(W)                                                            24

 

State Auditor:

(R) Andrew Sorrell                             3,818

(L) Leigh Lachine                                  452

(W)                                                             21

 

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries:

(R) Rick Pate                                       3,806

(L) Jason Clark                                      464

(W)                                                             19

 

Public Service Commission, Place 1:

(R) Jeremy H. Oden                          3,739

(L) Ron Bishop                                      491

(W)                                                            20

 

Public Service Commission, Place 2:

(R) Chip Beeker                                  3,732

(L)) Laura Lane                                     512

(W)                                                            18

 

District Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit:

(D) Charlotte M. Tesmer               3,518

(R) Arlene M. Richardson             2,356

(W)                                                             1

 

Butler County Sheriff:

(R) Danny Bond                                  4,507

(W)                                                            241

 

Butler County Coroner:

(D) Ollie Scott                                    2,003

(R) Wayne Garlock                           3,869

(W)                                                              2

 

Member Butler County Commission, District 2:

(D) Jamie Carter                                 331

(I) Jesse McWilliams                         764

(W)                                                            4

 

Member Butler County Commission, District 3:

(R) Rebecca Butts                                922

(W)                                                            21

 

Constitution of Alabama 2022

Yes                                                         3,226

No                                                          1,332

 

Statewide Amendment 1

Yes                                                         3,700

No                                                          1,252

 

Statewide Amendment 2

Yes                                                         3,679

No                                                             957

 

Statewide Amendment 3

Yes                                                         3,891

No                                                             810

 

Statewide Amendment 4

Yes                                                         3,687

No                                                             818

 

 

Statewide Amendment 5

Yes                                                         2,931

No                                                          1,451

 

Statewide Amendment 6

Yes                                                         2,644

No                                                          1,587

 

Statewide Amendment 7

Yes                                                         3,244

No                                                              980

 

Statewide Amendment 8

Yes                                                         2,445

No                                                              961

 

Statewide Amendment 9

Yes                                                         2,376

No                                                             973

 

Statewide Amendment 10

Yes                                                         2,812

No                                                          1,237

 

Local Amendment 1

Yes                                                         3,545

No                                                          1,417

 

Local Amendment 2

Yes                                                         2,712

No                                                          2,238

 

Local Amendment 1: Relating to Butler County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to prohibit any municipality lying within the county from forming a separate city school system after January 1, 2022, without the prior approval of a majority of the qualified electors of Butler County voting at a referendum election. (Proposed by Act 2022-150)

 

Local Amendment 2: Relating to Butler County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 190I, to authorize any municipality in the county to allow limited operation of golf carts on designated municipal streets or public roads subject to restrictions and civil penalties for violations. (Proposed by Act 2022-188)

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment