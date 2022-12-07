This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

In this article I will discuss the SEC standings from the 1938 season.

During the season on my radio show, I had a segment on Monday at 7:30 a.m. SEC football history from 1938.

The football calendar for this season was exactly the same as 1938.

The opening game that season was Sept. 24. That season, the SEC had 13 teams.

This is how the teams finished the 1938 season.

Tennessee 11-0, 7-0. 2. Alabama 7-1-1, 4-1-1. 3. Tulane 7-2-1, 4-1-1. Ole Miss 9-2, 3-2. 5. Georgia Tech 3-4-3 2-1-3. 6. Vanderbilt 6-3 4-3. Auburn 4-5-1, 3-3-1. 8. Florida 4-6-1 2-2-1. 9. Georgia 5-4-1 1-2-1. LSU 6-4 2-4. 11. Miss State 4-6 1-4. 12. Kentucky 2-7, 0-4. 13. Suwannee 1-8 0-6.

Tennessee was the only team in the SEC to play in a bowl game, which was the Orange Bowl.

It featured Tennessee (4) against Oklahoma (5). Tennessee won 17-0.

The Player of the Year was George Cafego, a tailback from Tennessee.

Coach of the Year was Robert Neyland of Tennessee.