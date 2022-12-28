ASHOF announces class of 2023, Part 2

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2023 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 13, 2023.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2023 are as follows: Karen Mayson Bahnsen, Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper, Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff, Jackie Sherrill, Gerald Wallace, and Roddy White.

Starting with the first class in 1969, this will be the 55th Class inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

The eight newly elected inductees will bring the total number of inductees to 393.

The 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.

CLASS OF 2023 BIOGRAPHIES:

THEO RATLIFF / BASKETBALL

Born April 17, 1973 in Demopolis, Ratliff attended the University of Wyoming where he led the country in blocks in 1993 and was named First-Team All-Conference in 1994 and 1995.

He was drafted 18th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 1995 NBA Draft. Ratliff played three seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

After four years with the 76ers, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks where he was named an NBA All-Star in 2001 and led the NBA in blocks in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

Ratliff also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Bobcats, and Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2011.

Ratliff finished his 17-year NBA career with 5,809 points, 4,596 rebounds, and 1,968 blocks.

He was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

JACKIE SHERRILL / FOOTBALL – COACHING

Born Nov. 28, 1943 in Duncan, Okla., Sherrill played football at the University of Alabama and was a member of two consecutive National Championship teams.

After his playing career, Sherrill was a graduate assistant at Alabama and Arkansas.

He was an assistant coach at Iowa State and Pittsburgh before receiving his first head coach position at Washington State in 1976.

After one season at WSU, he returned to Pittsburgh, serving as head coach from 1977-1981.

He was named the Walter Camp Coach of Year in 1981. In 1982, Sherrill became the head coach of Texas A&M and, from 1985-87, led them to three consecutive Southwest Conference Championships earning SWC Coach of the Year honors in all three seasons.

He was the head coach at Mississippi State for 13 years and won the SEC Western Division in 1998.

He is one of only two Division I-A head football coaches to ever lead three different schools to ten wins or more in a season. His overall record was 180-120-4.

GERALD WALLACE / BASKETBALL

Born July 23, 1982 in Sylacauga, during his senior year at Childersburg High School, Wallace was named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and First-Team Parade All-American.

He played collegiately at the University of Alabama for one season and then declared for the NBA Draft.

Wallace was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 25th overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.

He was later selected by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004 NBA Expansion Draft.

In 2006, Wallace led the NBA in steals. He was an NBA All-Star in 2010 and was named NBA All-Defensive First-Team.

Wallace is one of three players in NBA history to average at least two steals and two blocks per game over the course of an entire season.

He was selected to the 2010–2012 USA Basketball Men’s National Team to represent the United States in the 2010 FIBA World Championship.

Wallace also played with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.

He finished with 9,993 points, 4,838 rebounds, and 1,725 assists over his 15-year NBA career.

RODDY WHITE / FOOTBALL

Born Nov. 2, 1981 in Charleston, S.C., White played college football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham from 2001-2004 where he amassed over 3,000 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

During his senior season, White led the nation with 1,452 receiving yards.

He was selected 27th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2005 NFL Draft. In 2010, White was named First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in receptions.

He was also selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2008-2011. White spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Falcons and leads the franchise in career receiving touchdowns.

He finished his career with 808 receptions, 10,863 yards, and 63 touchdowns.