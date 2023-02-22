Eagle football players receive awards By Editor | February 22, 2023 | 0 Brody Stringer (Defensive Player Award), Sterling Arnold (Defensive Player Award), Clay Benson (Up-Front Award), and Owen McNeal (Defensive Player Award) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle football players receive awards February 22, 2023 | No Comments » Eagle football players receive awards February 22, 2023 | No Comments » GHS begins diamond play February 22, 2023 | No Comments » GHS begins diamond play February 22, 2023 | No Comments » East defeats West All Stars February 22, 2023 | No Comments »