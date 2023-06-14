GS holds basketball camp

Pictured are attendees of Georgiana School’s (GS) summer camp for basketball. There were 52 attendees this year. GS head basketball coach Kirk Norris administered the camp and provided instruction. Camp Awards: NBA, Campers of the Week – Janiya Stallworth and DeAnthony Matthews, Hot Shot Champion – Channin Peterson, Gotcha Champion – Channin Peterson, Free Throw Champion – TJ Finklea; Big-12, Campers of the Week – Breanna Sanders and Jordan Maye, Hot Shot Champion – Ryan Blackburn, Gotcha Champion – CJ Hall, Free Throw Champion – Malik Sy; G-League, Campers of the Week – Kaydence Young and Dakota McCombs, Hot Shot Champion – Will Hall, Gotcha Champion – Braxton Willis, Free Throw Champion – Chase Sullivan; SEC, Campers of the Week – Lakiryah Jordan and Jax Morgan, Hot Shot Champion – Greyson Johnson, Gotcha Champion – Brayden Crenshaw, Free Throw Champion – Brayden Crenshaw. (Photo submitted)