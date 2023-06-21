May 12, 1944 – June 13, 2023

Mr. Virgil Smith “Shorty”, age 79, a resident of Georgiana, died at his residence on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Funeral Service was held Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Gaston officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Milner Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Gail D. Smith; parents, Odie and Velma Smith; siblings, Wilton Smith “Pee Wee”, Missy Moody, Odie Belle Cater, and Shelton Smith “T Bo”.

Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Thomas Smith; daughter, Sherry Cobb (Waren); grandchildren, Justin and Thomas Cobb; brother, W.T. Smith; as well as many of numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.johnsonfhal.com