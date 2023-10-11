Rams butt Tigers

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Tigers of Greenville High School traveled to face the Headland Rams this past Friday and were handed a 36-12 loss.

The Greenville cats never quite found their footing against the Rams and quickly fell to a 21-0 deficit by the end of first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Tigers defense stepped up and kept Headland out the end zone, but their offense couldn’t claw a way to make their own score.

Greenville settled after halftime and started to make headway against the Rams, putting six points on the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

However, Headland scored seven points in the third and eight in the fourth to make the final score 36-12.

With the loss, Greenville’s record now stands at 1-5 on the season.

The Tigers will host the 3-3 Rehobeth Rebels this Friday for homecoming at the new Tiger Stadium.

Fans interested in attending should be aware of the new Athletic Attendance Policy.

The policy can be viewed at www.facebook.com/greenvillehs.