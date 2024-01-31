Nov. 28, 1935 – Jan. 24, 2023

Mamye Louise Wilson, age 88 of McKenzie Alabama died at Andalusia Manor on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Alan Joyner officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Mamye was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Era Mae Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Jennifer) Schupack.

Mamye will be deeply missed by those who loved her dearly.

