Six sign for Fort Dale

Fort Dale Academy recently held a signing day and reception for six of their senior athletes. The event was attended by families, peers, and school personnel along with coaches and sponsors from the various colleges. Pictured L-R: Jon Nolan Lawrence (son of Jimbo and Debbie Lawrence; Univeristy of North Alabama football), Owen McNeal (son of Bill and Marie McNeal; Coastal Community College Bay Minette baseball), Blaire Reid (daughter of Stacy and Terre Reid; Saint Leo Univeristy acrobatics and tumbling), Madison Freeman (daughter of Jeremy and Summer Freeman; Coastal Community College Monroeville softball), Parker McNeal (son of Bill and Marie McNeal; Coastal Community College Bay Minette baseball), and Jackson Scott (son of David and Heather Scott; Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Greenville golf). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)