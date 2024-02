March 24, 1940 – Feb. 9, 2024

Mr. Terry Johnson Dearden, Sr., of Andalusia died, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, after a brief illness.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Robert, and Jennie Elizabeth Jacobson Dearden.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Teresa Dearden; children, Terry John Dearden, Jr.,

Todd Jay Dearden, Tyler Joshua (Tina) Dearden, Travis Jonathan Dearden, Natalie Jennifer Dearden, Tera (Ben) Cobb and Emily Anderson; grandchildren, Hannah Kaczynski, Sarah Gowin, Abby Dotson, Elizabeth Dearden, Jeremy Dearden, Justin Dearden, Joshua Dearden, Kimmie Dearden, Andrea Mitchell, Evan Dearden, John Thomas Gibson. Jarrod Gibson, Krissy Aughtman, Jay Aughtman, Alliunna Geiger, and Peyton Geiger; and siblings, Denis Dearden and JoAnne Evans.

Terry was a man of his word with a big heart. He worked hard his entire life and passed his work ethic on to his children. Terry restored vehicles for 50+ years, an art he proudly passed to his sons. Once Terry retired from paint and body work, he wasn’t ready to call it quits yet, he opened a used furniture store which he found joy in his piddling and his customers for many years. Terry will be deeply missed by his entire family and all of those blessed to have known him. He truly leaves behind a legacy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsonfhal.com