Killough signs to play soccer for Hawks

Fort Dale Academy senior Brodie Killough recently signed to play soccer at Huntingdon College during a ceremony that included family, friends, faculty, coaches, and teammates. Coach Henry Ellis said of Killough, “It’s fantastic to see all the hard work he has put in ultimately pay off in his pursuit of playing college ball. I’m extremely proud of him and have been blessed to be a small part of his journey.” Killough is pictured seated with his parents Krystal and Gerald Killough. Standing are Coach Henry Ellis (L) and Head of School David Sikes (R). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)