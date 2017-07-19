Boutwell makes USAF Brigadier General

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

On Friday, July 14, Greenville native Rick Boutwell was pinned as a Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force by General Lori J. Robinson, Commander North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command.

General Robinson spoke highly of General Boutwell’s qualifications, lauding him for being an achiever and leader. She spoke of his performance reviews and stated that many ratings were #1. She went on to thank his family and friends for their support.

General Boutwell spoke to the audience next and also paid his heartfelt thanks to family and friends. Many of his friends and family had made the trip to Maxwell Air Force Base to show their support.

He will be taking a roll in the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Susan Murphy, former city councilwoman of Greenville, presented a plaque to General Boutwell from the City of Greenville and it read, “In highest recognition of your promotion to Brigadier General in the United States Air Force. On this most admirable occasion, the City of Greenville is honored and privileged to commend you on your outstanding dedication to our country. We are most fortunate to have one of our own citizens serving us in this notable capacity. May God bless your future as you continue to strive for the highest in faithfully serving our country.”

Boutwell is the Director, Regional Affairs, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. He manages the Air Forces direct liaison with foreign government officials, Washington agency counterparts, and representatives of the aerospace industry to implement Air Force security cooperation programs, particularly the sale of Air Force military equipment to foreign governments.

The Regional Affairs Directorate provides analysis and advice to Air Force senior leaders on current politico-military affairs and their impact on the Air Force mission.

General Boutwell entered the Air Force in 1991 as a distinguished graduate from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp program at Troy State University, Troy, Ala.. He earned his wings at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma in 1993.

General Boutwell is a command pilot with more than 3,500 flying hours and was a demonstration pilot for the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds.’ He has served as an Instructor Pilot or Flight Evaluator in the F-15, F-16 and the F-22.

General Boutwell was the Installation Commander for NeIlis Air Force Base, Creech Air Force Base and the Nevada Test and Training Range leading more the 4,000 Airmen running Air Combat Command’s largest installation and the Air Force’s third-largest installation as a Colonel.

He is a graduate of the National War College, Air War College and the USAF Air Command and Staff College where he received a Master’s of Science in National Security Strategy and a Master’s of Science in Military Operational Art and Science.

General Boutwell has flown 149 hours in combat and served in Operations UPHOLD DEMOCRACY, SOUTHERN WATCH, NORTHERN WATCH and PROVIDE COMFORT. He has commanded at the Squadron, Group and Wing level.

Prior to his current assignment, he was the Executive Assistant to the Commander of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

His personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal; Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; Air Medal; Aerial Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

