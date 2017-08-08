Burl Dean Atwell, Sr., 73, a resident of Greenville died at his home August 1, 2017. A funeral service was held August 4 at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church. Reverend Ronnie Boulware officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery on August 4.

Mr. Atwell is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Irene Atwell; first wife, Novis Farley Atwell; sister, Carol McCrory; brothers, A.J. Gibson and Gerald Atwell.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Atwell of Greenville; daughter, Rosa Atwell Byrd (Steve) of Montgomery; sons, Robert Atwell (Jennifer) of Prattville; Ray Atwell (Sheron) of Saraland and Burl Dean Atwell, Jr. (Tonya) of Prattville; brother, Earl Atwell (Barbara) of Prattville; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org. Please sign online condolences at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.