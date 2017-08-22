NELLIE GRACE MCKEEGAN

McKeegan, Nellie Grace, 82, a resident of Greenville died August 14, 2017. Mrs. McKeegan was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Elsie Burns; sister, Alberta May; brother, Bobby Burns. She is survived by her loving husband, James R. McKeegan of Greenville; children, John McKeegan (Lisa) of Dallas, GA; David McKeegan (Shannon Korczynski) of Magnolia, TX; Melanie McDougald (Richard) of Greenville; grandchildren, Callison McKeegan, Alexandria McDougald, Sydney McDougald, Mallori McKeegan, Bailey McKeegan, Chasin McDougald, Samantha McKeegan, Kaitlyn McKeegan; sisters, Dena Harkrider, Eva Foley, Loretta Ward, Barbara Welz; brother, Clayton Burns and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 760 Greenville Bypass, with Brother Ken Miller officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinandanielsfh.com.