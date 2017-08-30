A rare yellow sunset over downtown Greenville

Occasionally you run across sunsets in places that just make you want to stop and take a picture. Such was the day on Monday, August 21. After meeting John Millington, from Scotland earlier that afternoon and his friend Noel Jackson who are pictured at left, I was headed back to The Greenville Standard to finalize the edits for our August 23 edition and couldn’t resist taking the picture. If you see someone in the historic part of Greenville taking pictures, take the opportunity to introduce yourself and you might find yourself in a most interesting conversation about life, politics and world affairs, but most especially, small town life and history. (Bruce Branum | The Standard.