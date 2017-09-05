Panthers claw a win

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Georgian Panthers are 2-0 after playing the New Brockton Gamecocks this past Friday. The Panthers made the long trip to New Brockton and left them throat strapped and unable to crow in a 41-6 loss. Head Coach Ezell Powell’s team took the field and showed their dominance on both sides of the ball. He always preaches to never miss opportunities which will put the team in a position to be a champion. Jamichael Stallworth, who is the quarterback, led the offense in the rampage over the Gamecocks, while the Panthers defense held a stern line the entire game. The only score for New Brockton came when the second string Panthers fumbled the ball while on offense almost at their own goal line. The Panthers next play the Florala Wildcats this Friday in an away game.