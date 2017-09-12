Barbara Arant Ingram, 77, a resident of Montgomery died at Orchard Healthcare Center Friday, September 8, 2017. The family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date.

Ms. Ingram is preceded in death by her parents: Cecil and Bessie Arant; daughter: Melanie Hudson; sister: Margaret Jean Abrams and brother: Cliff Arant.

She is survived by her daughter: April Browne (Michael) of Battlegound, Wash.; grandchildren: Fulton Browne, Drew Browne, Helen Browne, and Payton Browne, all of Battleground, Wash.; brothers: Richard Arant (Nelda) of Montgomery and Ronald Arant (Marie) of Bessemer; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

