FDA Eagles slay Knights 29-14

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy responded to their loss on the road to Pike with a solid win against the Northside Knights last Friday, 29-14.

Winning over the Knights puts FDA at 3-1 for overall games and 1-1 for the region. Fort Dale came out strong during the first quarter of the game against the Knights and held a 22-7 lead.

The second quarter proved to be a standstill with turnovers between the two teams with neither being able to cross the goal line ending the first half of the game with no change in points.

Coming back from the half, the Eagles flew in another 7 points while allowing Northside to score 7 as well.

The fourth quarter turned into another stalemate for both offenses, each being unable to stack anymore points on the board leaving FDA the winner 29-14.

Eagle’s quarter back Luke Taylor threw 7 completions in 10 attempts and landing Fort Dale’s Jason Little with a 40-yard touchdown reception. Taylor also rushed for a 13-yard touchdown.

Zach Kendrick received 5 of the 7 completed passes from Taylor giving Kendrick 105 yards total receiving for the game. Tripp Richardson got the ball for a long 65-yard special team’s return across the goal line. Eagle’s defensive standouts were Trevor Langford and Brady Peavy who created havoc in the backfield of the Knights and combined for 8 tackles each.

The Eagles will on the road to Sparta Academy this Friday.