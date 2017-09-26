McKenzie outscored

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Facing off against the Florala Wildcats this past Friday, the McKenzie Tigers left the grid iron with another loss, falling to Florala 42-35.

Florala took a 21-point lead in first half of the game before the Tiger’s managed to put points on the board in the second quarter. During the first quarter McKenzie dealt with a couple of turnovers while Florala staked claim to the first points.

The Wildcats were up 21-7 by the end of the first half. The second half showed the Tigers were not going to lie down.

Starting out the second half, McKenzie scored a greatly needed touchdown yet Florala prevented the extra point and then scored again on the next drive giving the Rebels a 35-13 lead.

After another set of goal line crosses for both teams, Florala racked another touchdown to make the score 42-19 with barely a minute left to go the third quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be the Wildcats turn to sweat. The Tigers made Florala turn the ball over twice and the Tigers put two more touchdowns on the scoreboard closing the gap to 42-35.

Florala was forced into another turnover and it was McKenzie’s ball with the opportunity to tie the game. The Tiger’s offense was stopped late in the fourth allowing the Wildcats to hold the ball until time ran out.

“The kids played tough and hard the second half.” said head coach Tony Norris and he added, “I was really proud of the effort they had during the game. We will look to get back to work on Monday and get ready for Barbour County this week.”

McKenzie travels to Barbour County. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.