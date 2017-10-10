GHS falls to Eufaula 40-14
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
It was Tigers against Tigers this past Friday night as Greenville
High traveled to face Eufaula. The long road trip was not
kind to Greenville as they were defeated 40-14.
Eufaula’s offense rolled in the first half scoring 34 points
while their defense held Greenville to 6 points. Both teams
would manage a score apiece in the second half.
Greenville’s record now stands at 3-3 on the season with
them being 1-2 in region play. They will face the Headland
Rams who are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in region play.
It is homecoming for Greenville and game time is set for 7 P.M.