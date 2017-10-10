GHS falls to Eufaula 40-14

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was Tigers against Tigers this past Friday night as Greenville

High traveled to face Eufaula. The long road trip was not

kind to Greenville as they were defeated 40-14.

Eufaula’s offense rolled in the first half scoring 34 points

while their defense held Greenville to 6 points. Both teams

would manage a score apiece in the second half.

Greenville’s record now stands at 3-3 on the season with

them being 1-2 in region play. They will face the Headland

Rams who are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in region play.

It is homecoming for Greenville and game time is set for 7 P.M.