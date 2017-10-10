Mr. Norman Frances Gress, 65, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at his home. The funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Gress is survived by his wife: Patty Gress of Greenville; son Marcus Gress (Beverly) of Greenville; daughter April Gress of Dothan; step-son: John Michael Finch (Shannon) of Colorado; grandchildren: Anthony Turney, Morgan Thompson, Ashlan Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Kynslee Betterton and KayDee Betterton, all of Greenville and another grandchild on the way; sister: Nona Sue Knight (Allen) of Abbieville and many other family and friends.

