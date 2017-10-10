On September 30th our Beautiful Loving Light of our lives, Wander Jean Raines Garcia, was killed in a car accident. She was the one to hold us together since our parents passed. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was a wonderful, caring person inside and out. She was always smiling that beautiful smile with her joyful laugh. She is so dearly loved and missed by so many. She will always be remembered and never forgotten.

She is preceded in death by her daddy, Raymond Raines and her mommy, Lula Dee Raines. She is survived by three sisters, Suzi Matthews, Teresa Raines, and Bobbie (Michael) Raines all of McKenzie; two brothers, Raymond Ferlin (Tina) Raines of Gary, Texas and Cecil (Donna) Raines of Pollard; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and lots of family and friends.

A Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel . Reverend Patrick Carden officiated.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.