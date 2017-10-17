Panthers claw Tigers

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Friday night’s game put the Georgiana Panthers one step closer to the end of their season without a loss on their record when they beat the McKenzie Tigers 58-0.

With the Panthers claiming their second shutout of the season it leaves the McKenzie Tigers still searching for .500 season.

Panther quarterback Jamichael Stallworth rushed for two touchdowns and completed 11-14 passes for over 220 yards

Running back and defensive player Lacedric Haynes had eight carries for 116 yards and two trips to the end zone. Haynes also led Georgiana’s defense with 11 tackles and a sack. Chase black was close behind Haynes with 10 tackles of his own.

Receivers Christian Williams, Chris Mixon, and Jecary Brewer each received a pass from Stallworth on separate occasions for three touchdowns.

By the end of the game it was crystal clear who out of these two local teams was in better condition. The Panthers kept McKenzie on their heels offensively and defensively. The Tigers found themselves starving for points they never got the chance to get.

Both Georgiana and McKenzie hit the road this coming Friday for their next Regional games. McKenzie will travel to Red Level and hopes of obtaining their first region win.

The Panthers will head to Pleasant home. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for both games.