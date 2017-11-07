Winnie Sirmon Braden, 88, a resident of Greenville died at Crowne Healthcare Oct. 29, 2017. The funeral service was held Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Ricky Crysell officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Pine Flat Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Braden is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Mittie Sirmon; husband, Ralph D. Braden; son, Douglas Farrell Braden; brother, Richard Ira Sirmon. She is survived by her sons, Ralph Eugene Braden (Debra) of Forest Home; Renford Ira “Blu” Braden (Faye) of Forest Home; Julius Neil Braden (Faith) of Slapout and Phillip Wayne “Cotton” Braden of Shiloh, TN; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

