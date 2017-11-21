Myrtle Gaston, age 81, of Georgiana passed away on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Myrtle was born March 3, 1936.

Myrtle is survived by: daughter, Angelia Gaston Peavy, Georgiana; son, Greg Gaston, Callahan, Fla.; brothers, Jimmy Hartin and Jerry Hartin, both of Georgiana; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Myrtle was held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Chapel, 218 Hwy 106 West, Georgiana.

A Graveside Service was held Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Avant Road, Georgiana with Reverend Randy Harvill officiating and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana directing arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Gaston family.