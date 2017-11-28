TERRY KENNETH PHELPS

Phelps, Terry Kenneth, 93, a resident of Madison and former resident of Midway died on Monday, November 20, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Nov. 24 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Mr. Phelps was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret P. Phelps and sisters, Avonell Reynolds and Katie Ray Reynolds.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Phelps and his wife, Terry of Madison; brother, Jeff Phelps and his wife, Barbara of Midway; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Mr. Phelps was a long-time member of Midway Baptist Church and will be missed by all who knew him.

