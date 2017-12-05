Brittany Myrlena Harris, 22, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend David Wood officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to services on Wednesday.

Brittany leaves behind a six-year old daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Harris; loving parents, Allison and Terry Harris; two brothers, Terry Bryan Harris and Stuart Anthony Vitollo (Cassie); nephew, Beau Vitollo; grandmother, Shirley Heartsill; grandfather, Lawrence Philpot and a very special maw-maw, Betty Huckaba; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Myrlene Newton Philpot; grandfathers, Guy Wilson Harris and Willie Heartsill, and aunt, Patricia Ann Harris-Sharpe.

Pallbearers will be Larry Philpot, Kenny Philpot, Jerry Mullins, Sam Mullins, Zackary Mullins, Ricky Taylor and Geral Kelley.

She attended Greenville High School and was a member of the Class of 2012. She ended her education through home school. She was saved through the Jail House Ministry and was baptized by Brother Ronnie Boulware.

