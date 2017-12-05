On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Dec. 4, 1978 was on Monday like this year. The final regular season poll was released.

Penn State (11-0) was #1. #2 was Alabama (10-1). #3 was USC (11-1). Oklahoma (10-1) was #4. Michigan (10-1) was #5. #6 was Nebraska (9-2). Clemson (10-1) was #7. Arkansas (9-2) was #8. Houston (9-3) was #9 and Notre Dame (8-3) was #10.

The Bowl Matchups: Sugar, Alabama vs Penn State; Rose, USC vs Michigan; Orange, Oklahoma vs Nebraska; Cotton, Notre Dame vs Houston; Gator, Clemson vs Ohio State; Fiesta, Arkansas vs UCLA.

Later on I will give you the results.

On December 3rd, the 2017 College Football rankings were announced for the playoffs. From the SEC, Alabama and Georgia were sitting on the outside of the top four. Georgia had to beat Auburn and Alabama held prayer that Auburn, Wisconsin, Clemson or Oklahoma would lose.

The Big 12 Championship Game pitted Oklahoma (3) vs TCU (11). The game was played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Sooners downed the Horned Frogs 41-17. At 3 p.m. the SEC Championship Game was televised featuring #2 Auburn vs #6 Georgia. The Bulldogs claimed revenge against the Tigers and won 28-17. The game was played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Two games were played at 7 p.m. The ACC Championship game featured #1 Clemson vs #7 Miami. Clemson took the wind out of the Hurricanes and beat them soundly 38-3. The game was played in Charlotte.

The Big 10 Championship Game featured #4 Wisconsin vs #8 Ohio State. The game was played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes stunned the 12-0 Badgers 27-21.

On Sunday the final rankings were announced. Clemson kept its #1 spot. Oklahoma moved up to #2. Georgia leap frogged Alabama and now sits at #3, with Alabama ranked #4.

Georgia will play Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 at 5 p.m. They Tide will play Clemson later that evening in the Sugar Bowl. Game time is slated to be 7:45 p.m.