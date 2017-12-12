Funeral services for the late Mrs. Bernice Maye Edwards Fountain were held on Dec. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Georgiana School.

Reverend C.A. Bennett officiated. Burial followed in Maye cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Bernice Maye Edwards Fountain, 86 years of age, passed away on Nov. 25 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Bernice was born July 16, 1931 in Butler County Alabama to the late Artis Maye Sr. and Narvie Jackson Maye. (Both preceded her in death.)

She was the eldest of twelve children. Eight preceded her in death: Raphael, Artis Jr., Rayford, Zelma, Louise Nickson and John Earl.

Bernice was educated in the Butler County School System and was named Valedictorian of her class. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a long-term servant of the Long Creek Baptist Church.

Bernice enjoyed working in the church and cherished praying and humbly praising God. Whether serving on the Usher Board, Finance Committee, spear heading Harvest Day events, or participating in Mission work, she always enjoyed helping others.

Bernice’s love, devotion, and desire to provide for her family led her to seek and secure employment with Union Camp Corporation (International Paper Mill). She worked tirelessly and was blessed to retire after thirty years of service.

Following retirement, Bernice spent her time enjoying several hobbies: gardening, reading, journaling, traveling and cultivating long-term relationships with friends and family. Additionally, she enjoyed reading her Bible, engaging in daily devotionals, singing old hymns and praying fervently for and with others.

She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend.

Bernice leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband, Ben Fountain Jr., children; Eric (Vernessa) Edwards, Huntsville; Dorothy (Larry) Duncan, Columbus, Ohio; Carolyn Benion, Fairview Park, Ohio; Cynthia Pringle, Huntsville; Isaiah (Chauncey) Edwards III, Jacksonville, Fla; Debra (Edward) Kent, Montgomery; Wanda Womack, Jacksonville, Fla; Stephanie Edwards, Huntsville; Darleen (Archie) Brown, Prattville and Tewonda Farrar, Durham, N.C.; step-children; Mary A. (Autrey) Peagler, Mary N. Fountain, Mary C. Fountain, Walter Fountain, Timothy Fountain, and Bennie Fountain. Foster children; Dethrus (Tamara) Webb, Shreveport, La.; Anthony (Myrika) Webb, Powder Springs, Ga.; sisters, Mary Maye and Fannie Kemp, Georgiana; brother, Joe Edd Maye, Aberdeen, Md.; special cousins, Florida M. Likely, Hilda Ross, and Irince Allen; sister-in-laws, Florence Maye, Cumie Edwards, Lucy Lewis, Mildred Stallworth, Margaret Fountain; thirty seven grandchildren, and a host of great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends and four special long-term friends, Lula D. Cody, Barbara Tunstall, Inez Nolen and Marie McCoy.