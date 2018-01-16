Mrs. Pauline Foster, 105, a resident of Greenville died on Jan. 7, 2018 at her residence.

The family received friends on Jan. 9 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. Brother Ronnie Boulware officiated.

Interment followed at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send your donations to: Antioch East Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 2303 Old Stage Road, Greenville, AL 36037.

Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Andrew Day and Clara Corine Parker. She was also preceded by her husband of 67 years, Mr. J. C. Foster.

Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.