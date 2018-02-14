Ginger Goldman (Virginia Coker Coleman) 85, born Jan. 17, 1933 passed peacefully on Jan. 31, 2018 while a resident of Southern Haven in Dalton, Ga.

Ginger finished nursing school at C.O.D. graduating valedictorian after raising five children. She worked most of her career as a private duty nurse in Southern California. She retired and moved back to live with her family in Hayneville and then to Cleveland, Tenn. to live with her daughter and grandchildren.

One of Ginger’s joy in life was traveling and cruising which she did extensively – to China, South America, Europe and Israel just to name a few of her adventures. Her talents included being an amazing fisherwoman, gardener and seamstress. She also volunteered many hours as a member of the Desert Hospital Auxiliary (pink lady), the American Heart Association, Girl Scouts, and at the Everybody’s Village Theater in Palm Springs.

She is survived by a sister, Peggy Coleman Thomas of Orlando, Fla.; children, Michelle G. Davis of Cleveland, Tenn.; Beth Newton, Sam Goldman and Mary Goldman all of Palm Springs, Ca.; Susan Baughn of Sky Valley, Ca.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Feb.10, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Dunkin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. Graveside services followed at Mt. Willing Cemetery at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the many organizations Ginger volunteered for: Desert AIDS Project in Palm Springs, CA.