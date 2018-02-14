Funeral services for the late Mr. Tommy Bedgood were held Feb. 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Dennis McCants was the officiating minister. Burial followed in Bedgood cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr.Tommy Bedgood was born on June 11, 1950 to the late Mr. King Zell (Hattie) Bedgood Sr., in Butler County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathon Bedgood; brothers, Frank Murray, King Zell Jr., Jean and Roosevelt Bedgood.

He was a member of St. Paul M.B. Church until his health failed him. He was a loving, caring, comical man that thanked God every morning and every night. It was never a dull moment around him, even when he was sick it was still fun and laughter around him. He was employed as a roofer for over (30) years.

He departed his life on Feb. 6, 2018 at L.V. Stabler Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving children, Alvin, Anthony, Lakesha (Gregory) Patterson, Tony, LaKrystal (Lee) Holcombe, Christopher (Brittany), Jamario, DeAngela, Olby (Jasmine) Bedgood, Latasha McCall, Veronica Edwards, Curtis F. Mack; grandchildren, Colby, Kierra, Tierra, TyKerriyah, Shiluv, Asia, Jonathan, TyJavious, Demonte, Alvin Bedgood Jr., Alex, Jaiden, Lance, Isaiah, Jermiah, Landon, Eriel Alyah, Keenan, Kayden, Sykerriyah, Curtis Jr., LuKevion, Layla McCall, Sy’Nya Edwards,SaDarion Feagin; great grand- children, Breylan andTavion; sisters, Sarah Grey, Dorothy Smith, Edna Jewel Allen and Carolyn Bedgood; brother, Bobby Bedgood; sister-in-laws, Bertha Hamilton, Barbara Bedgood and Pearline Murray; a host of neices, nephew and friends; very special neighbors, Clarence Steele, Robert D. Scarver and Annie Nell Waters.