WILLIAM POOLE

William “Billy” Poole, 82, of Panama City Beach, Fla. passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Funeral service was held Feb.10 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Clifton Black officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 10 until 11 a.m.

He was born November 5, 1935, in Greenville to Rufus Elisha Poole and Jennie Vieve Crenshaw Poole. He attended Greenville High School where he served as Senior Class President and Auburn University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

He returned home to Greenville where he joined the Poole family farming business and married the love of his life, Eloise Black. In 1981, he and “Elo” relocated to Panama City Beach where they founded Billy’s Oyster Bar and Billy’s II. “Poppa”, as he was affectionally known to his family, was a man of honesty, integrity, intelligence and compassion.

He embodied the impeccable manners of a true southern gentleman. He often created nicknames for family and friends of which in turn generated good natured laughs and fun. Poppa instilled in his children a love of history, science, animals and especially to treat others with respect and dignity. He was loved and revered by us all.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Elisha Poole, his mother Jennie Vieve Crenshaw Poole, his brother, Rufus Edward Poole, his son Marcus Clifton Poole and his grandson Cory Clifton Poole.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Eloise Poole; three children, Robert Ernest Poole (Malia), Mary Elizabeth Wheeler and Prudence Poole Anderson (Lavoy); his grandchildren, Blake Marcus Poole, Megan Brianna Poole-Greer (Alexander) Brandi Alicia Ingram, Stephanie Louise Mason ,William Dylan Mason, Annie Laura Gray ,Elizabeth Leanne Gray, Mary Katie Wheeler , Mary Claire Higginbotham and Chase Robert Higginbotham.

