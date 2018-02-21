Thelma J. Pouncey, age 92, a former resident of Greenville went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 10, 2018 at Live Oak Assisted Living in Foley.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Sunrise Memorial Park. Brother Jim Parmer officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. The family received friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Pouncey was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey H. Pouncey; brothers, Bill Parmer, Frank Parmer, and Ray Parmer; sisters, Mable Parmer McIntyre and Daisy Parmer Till.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharrol Ennis (Thomas) of Elberta; grandsons, John Michael Mixon (Deanna) of Cumming, Ga. and Jacob Stephen Mixon (Trissie) of Alex City; great-grandsons, Connor Mixon, Cammeron Mixon of Cumming, Ga.; Michael Stephen Mixon of Alex City and many nieces and nephews.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com