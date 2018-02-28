Eagles have busy week

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Monday, Feb. 19, the Fort Dale Eagles varsity baseball team hosted the Macon East Knights ending in a loss for the Eagles 6-3. The following Thursday was the start of the annual FDA Baseball Tournament.

Fort Dale hosted the Crenshaw Christian Cougars, Lowndes Academy Rebels, Sparta Academy Warriors, The Ezekiel Knights and the Wilcox Wildcats in a three day tournament.

On Friday, Feb. 23 the Eagles had their first game of the tournament against Sparta and won 5-0. Later the same evening, FDA faced off against Wilcox Academy in the last game of the day for another win, 4-2.

On Saturday, FDA traveled through the single elimination tournament defeating Lowndes Academy 4-1. They then played the Crenshaw Cougars defeating them 15-5 in the final round of and were claimed tournament champions.

The Eagles varsity boys baseball teams next scheduled games are Tuesday, Feb. 27 at home against Monroe Academy and then they travel to Lowndes Academy for another tournament, March 1-3.