Funeral services for the late Mr. Donald Caldwell were held March 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel, Greenville. Reverend C. A. Bennett officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Donald Caldwell was born August 8, 1952 in Greenville, Alabama to the late Henry Caldwell, Jr. and the late S. E. Peagler. Donald attended Mt. Zion Elementary School and graduated from Southside High (formally Greenville Training School) in 1970. At an early age, he attended and was added to the Oglesby Street Church of Christ.

After high school Donald moved to Detriot, Mi. where he worked at the Ford Motor Company as an Inspector for many years. He later attended Truck Driving School where he received his CDL. He worked as an independent truck driver for several years before deciding that trucking companies provided more benefits and stability. He worked for JB Hunt Trucking Company for many years before moving on to Wiley Sanders Trucking Company.

Donald Loved traveling and meeting new people. He probably covered the US from coast to coast several times before his health began to fail. His latter years were spent in the Opp Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opp. Donald was also preceded in death by, brothers, Ezell Jackson Caldwell and Freddie Lee Caldwell; brother in law, Willie Earl Kent, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one sister, Gaye F. Caldwell-Kent, Indianapolis, In.; two brothers, Henry Caldwell (Peggy), Andalusia and Charlie Caldwell (Rose), Montgomery; devoted cousins, Dean Earl Caldwell and Herbert Shine; three nieces, four nephews and a host of other relative and friends.