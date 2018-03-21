Local sports action

BY CLAY BRANUM

Greenville High School Tiger varsity baseball played doubleheader against Opp on the Tuesday, Feb. 13 and brought home two losses. Game one saw the Tigers fall 10-7 and game two was lost 6-1. The Greenville High Tiger softball team also had two games that week. On the Feb. 13, the lady Tigers played against the Charles Henderson Trojans and came away with a loss 17-1. The Lady Tigers second game on Thursday, Feb. 15th against Red Level also ended in a loss, 5-0. The Fort Dale Academy Eagle varsity baseball team also had a double header on the Feb. 13 vs. the Morgan Academy Senators gaining two wins with both games scores ending 6-4. The Lady Eagles softball team had a doubleheader against Crenshaw on the Monday, Feb. 12 and lost the first game 5-1. They won the second game 5-3. The Lady Eagles had another doubleheader against Morgan on the Feb. 13 and won both games. The first game was tight with the score ending 3-2. In the second game, the Eagles downed the Senators 5-3. The McKenzie Tiger varsity baseball team held a game against Greenville on the Feb. 12 for a loss 11-1 The McKenzie Tiger softball team played against the Highland Home Flying Squadron on the Feb. 13 for a loss 15-0. They also lost to the Georgia- Greenville High Tiger Tyler Powell gets a hit against Opp. (Bruce Branum | The Standard) na Panthers 16-2 on the Feb. 15.

