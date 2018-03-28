Earnest Paul Floyd, 78, a resident of Red Level passed away March 18, 2018.

A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on March 25 from Welcome Penticostal Holiness Church with Reverend Thomas Mayberry officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Jimmie Floyd, Red Level; sons, Ken Floyd and David Floyd, both of Red Level; sister, Alice Elmore, Opp and brother, Jimmy Floyd, Rome, Ga.

Paul is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at the church from 1 p.m. until service time.

