Georgiana track is back

In their first track meet in over 30 years, the Georgiana School track team placed eighth out of 16 teams competing this past Thursday, March 22 at T.R. Miller High School in Brewton. They were the second highest scoring team among the 1A division and only five

points shy of 1st place. Al Landwehr, who assisting the Georgiana School (GS) and Greenville High School (GHS) track team coaches, said of the Georgiana team, “There’s a real bond with the athletes. It is inspiring to see. Most of them have been together since elementary and their team spirit shows.” He added, “When I spoke to the team I told them I want you to know how proud I am. Thank you for the honor of being allowed to participate.” In overall team rankings the GHS boys placed 5th. The GHS girls placed 6th. The GS boys placed 8th and the GS girls placed 12th. According to Landwehr both teams have a slight disadvantage due to lack of equipment and facilities but orders have been placed for necessary equipment items and hopefully will be received before the next track meet. Among the items ordered are pole vaulting mats and poles, batons, discus, starting blocks, shotputs and javelins. GHS has the only paved track among Butler County Schools. Georgiana is using their own facilities to practice as much as possible but also travel to Greenville to practice on GHS’ track. Butler County School Superintendent John Strycker said, “We have such talented athletes in our schools and I’m going to do my best to give them a chance to succeed.” Boys who met the state qualifying standard for Georgiana were as follows: 100 Meter Dash Christian Williams and LeCedric Haynes 200 Meter Dash Christopher Mixon and Christian Williams Long Jump Christopher Mixon, Jamarcus Sims, Christian Williams Discus LeCedric Haynes Shot Put LeCedric Haynes and Tydarius Mobley 4 x 100 Relay Team Christopher Mixon, Jamarcus Sims, Lecedric Haynes, Christian Williams Girls who met the state qualifying standard for Georgiana were as follows: 100 Meter Dash – Michaiah Austin and Tianna Whittle 200 Meter Dash – Michaiah Austin Discus – Danasia Bell and Keandra Owens Shot Put – Courtney Powell Long Jump – Michaiah Austin and Jakiriah Rivers Standout performances included: 2nd Place – 4 x 100 Relay 2nd Place – Shot Put – LeCedric Haynes 1st Place – Long Jump – Christopher Mixon 3rd Place – Long Jump – Jamarcus Sims Greenville High School boys track 2nd Place – 100 Meter Dash – Lil Randeunta Rudolph 2nd place 1st Place – 110 Meter Hurdles – Tyrone Ingram Greenville High School girls track 1st Place – 100 Meter Dash – Wilisha Ward 2nd Place – 100 Meter Dash – KiaJada Davidson 1st Place – 200 Meter Dash – Wilisha Ward 3rd Place – 200 Meter Dash – KiaJada Davidson