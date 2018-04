Dixie Darlings League Schedule 2018

Home Away Time

Monday, April 9 Ponytail Express vs Adrenaline 6 p.m.

Drama Queens vs Adrenaline 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 12 Adrenaline vs Drama Queens 6 p.m.

Ponytail Express vs Drama Queens 7:15 p.m.

Monday, April 16 Drama Queens vs Ponytail Express 6 p.m.

Adrenaline vs Ponytail Express 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 Adrenaline vs Ponytail Express 6 p.m.

Adrenaline vs Drama Queens 7:15 p.m.

Monday, April 23 Drama Queens vs Adrenaline 6 p.m.

Drama Queens vs Ponytail Express 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 Ponytail Express vs Drama Queens 6 p.m.

Ponytail Express vs Adrenaline 7:15 p.m.

Monday, April 30 Ponytail Express vs Adrenaline 6 p.m.

Drama Queens vs Adrenaline 7:15 p.m.

Monday , May 7 Adrenaline vs Drama Queens 6 p.m.

Ponytail Express vs Drama Queens 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 Drama Queens vs Ponytail Express 6 p.m.

Adrenaline vs Ponytail Express 7:15 p.m.

Monday, May 14 Adrenaline vs Drama Queens 6 p.m.

Adrenaline vs Ponytail Express 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Drama Queens vs Adrenaline 6 p.m.

Drama Queens vs Ponytail Express 7:15 p.m.

Monday, May 21 Ponytail Express vs Drama Queens 6 p.m.

Ponytail Express vs Adrenaline 7:15 p.m.

Note 1: Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m prior to the first game

Note 2: All games will be played at the Greenville Sportsplex Field 3