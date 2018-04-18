Colonel J. Stinson, 103, a resident of McKenzie passed away Friday, April 13, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 16 from Asbury Methodist Church with Reverend Andy Peavy officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Colonel was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Lee Stinson and daughters, Iva Dell Stinson and Edna Ruth Amerson. Survivors include: daughter: Judy Covan, McKenzie; son: Donald Stinson, McKenzie; sisters: Gloria Boutwell, Clois Paige, and Wanda Newton, all of Greenville, and Lillan Lee, Chickasaw; grandchildren: Jamie Lee Stinson and Richard Lamar Stinson, both of Atlanta, Michelle (Randy) Williamson and Danny Lanier (Laurie) Covan, both of Deatsville, and Marilyn Jo (Bryan) Miller, Wetumpka; great grandchildren: Evan Matthew Williamson, Adam Covan Williamson, Anna Elizabeth Covan, and Jackson Lanier Covan, all of Deatsville.

Colonel is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. Monday until service time.

