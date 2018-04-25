G’ana swipes 39 bases on way to sweep

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Georgiana High School’s Panthers baseball team closed out the baseball season on April 19 with a record-setting performance in a 24-16 and 14-0 sweep of Calhoun.

Coach Ken Hamilton’s Panthers stole 39 bases in the two wins, 19 in the first game and 20 in the second game to grab the AHSAA Baseball Spotlight this week.

“We have a lot of speed,” Hamilton said. “They know how to run, and when we get on base, we usually can get to third pretty fast.”

Georgiana, 5-12 failed to reach the playoffs as they competed in a three-team area with baseball powers Brantley and Highland Home. Heading into the final doubleheader of the season Thursday, Georgiana was riding a 10-game losing streak. However a shortage of pitching took its toll in the tough area race, said Hamilton, “but our team’s speed kept us in most games.”

Junior Jackson Edwards and senior Treyvon McClain led the way with four swipes each in the 24-16 win. Every player in the lineup had at least one steal in the win.

The 40 runs scored by both teams is now tied for eighth place overall in the AHSAA Record Book for most runs scored by both teams. The record, 71, was set by Blount (39) and LeFlore (32) in 2011.

Edwards had three steals in game two, Sebastian Antone had six and Wesley Turner had four as Georgiana turned in the second-most steals in a single game in AHSAA history and the Panthers’ 19 steals in game one rank third all time.

DAR set the state record, 22, in a 12-4 win over Douglas in 2014. According to the NFHS Record Book, The national record for stolen bases in a game (45) was set by Salome (Arizona) in a win over Seligman (Arizona) in 1992.

“We finished the season with 111 stolen bases in 113 attempts in just 17 games,” Hamilton said. “It was a great effort all season long.”