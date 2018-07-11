Aloisia “Lisa” Stuart, age 84 of Greenville passed away Friday, July 6, 2018.

Graveside services were held Monday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. A visitation was held from 10-10:45 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stuart was preceded in death by her husband Pierce “Ted” Stuart, her parents Alois and Katrina Haslinger, and sisters Ann Haslinger, Mitzi Haslinger, and Hermione Haslinger.

She is survived by her daughters Sandra S (Dale) Jackson of Greenville and Cindy S. (Sherman) Goocher of Montgomery; grandchildren Stephen Matthews of Deatsville, Layla Bowden of Luverne, and Regan Goocher, Mary Stuart Goocher, and Caroline Goocher all of Montgomery; a special sister Agnes Stuart, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alacare Hospice 321 Greenville By-Pass, Greenville, Al 36037 or First Assembly of God, 760 N. Conecuh Street, Greenville, Al 36037.

Active Pallbearers were Stephen Matthews, Alex Bowden, Jeff Matthews, Doug Tierce, Kenneth Till, and Keith Till.