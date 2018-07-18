Fredrick Lavell Davis, 82, a resident of McKenzie passed away July 12, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on July 16 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Lavell was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Pruitt Davis; son, Jimmy Davis; parents, James William and Sadie Wright Davis; brothers, Joseph Davis and O’Neal Davis. Survivors include: son, Jeff Davis, McKenzie; sister, Bonnie Garner, McKenzie; grandchildren, Jacob Davis, Tanner Davis, Chance Davis, and Ethan Davis.

Lavell is also survived by six great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, July 15 from 6-8 p.m.

